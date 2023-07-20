//New study reveal most in-demand cosmetic surgeries in GA

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new medical study reveals the most in-demand cosmetic surgeries in Georgia with the BBL ranking number one.

Medical experts at med.ro analyzed the number of average monthly Google searches in each state for different cosmetic procedures, including terms like ‘BBL near me’ ‘buccal fat removal price’ and ‘eyelid lift surgeon’. The search volume for each term was combined for each procedure to determine which are the most popular.

These are the most popular cosmetic surgeries in Georgia:

Rank Cosmetic Surgery Average Monthly Search Volume 1 BBL 10,310 2 Tummy Tuck 3,585 3 Hair Transplant 2,961 4 Liposuction 2,111 5 Nose Job 606

#1. BBL

The Brazilian butt lift, otherwise known as a BBL, has an average of 10,310 monthly Google searches. The Brazilian butt lift results in an enhanced figure and is considered a 2 in 1 procedure, given that they create curves by removing fat from other areas of the body. Celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have been rumored to have undergone this procedure, which has undoubtedly contributed to its popularity given their large following within influencer culture.

#2. Tummy Tuck

Abdominoplasty, otherwise known as a tummy tuck, has 3,585 average monthly Google searches in total; this involves removing excess skin and fat from the abdomen to improve the appearance of the stomach and create a firmer and smoother look. The procedure is particularly popular with those who have experienced significant weight loss or have been pregnant, as it can help your figure to regain shape and appear more toned.

#3. Hair Transplant

Hair transplants, which involve taking hair you already have in other areas and moving it to areas that are balding or have no hair, have 2,961 searches on average each month. Approximately two-thirds of men in the U.S. will have experienced hair loss by age 35, so this procedure can help achieve a natural-looking hairline.

#4. Liposuction

Liposuction has 2,111 average monthly searches in total in Georgia. The procedure is a fat removal surgery that uses suction to remove fat from various areas, including the stomach, the hips, the neck, and much more; it’s typically used to get rid of stubborn fat that is difficult to get rid of despite exercising and sticking to a healthy diet. While those who undergo the procedure will experience moderate pain in the first two days post-surgery, recovery is considered relatively easy.

#5. Nose Job

Rhinoplasty, commonly referred to as a nose job, takes a total of 606 searches on average each month. This surgery alters the shape of your nose by changing the bone, cartilage, or skin – in some instances, the surgeon will change all three. Part of the popularity stems from many celebrities admitting to going under the knife for this procedure, including supermodel Bella Hadid.

The states most interested in cosmetic surgery

Delaware takes the crown for the state most interested in plastic surgery, with 308 cosmetic surgery related searches for every 100,000 people each month.

Rhode Island is second on the list, with the state making an average of 301 cosmetic surgery searches monthly for every 100,000 people.

In third place is Maryland – for every 100,000 people, 299 Google searches were made for cosmetic surgery monthly.

The fourth most-interested state is Virginia racking up a total of 289 Google searches a month for every 100,000 residents, followed by Georgia in fifth place with 287 monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

The Brazilian butt lift takes the crown for the most in-demand cosmetic surgery in America, with this being the most Googled procedure in all 50 states.

A spokesperson from med.ro has commented: “It’s interesting to see the range of procedures that are popular among citizens, from Brazilian butt lifts to hair transplants – but what’s particularly fascinating is the influence that celebrities have on the public causing a demand for these cosmetic surgeries. It certainly raises the question of whether this popularity will remain or if alternative procedures will take over in popularity in the future.”

This information was provided by med.ro, experts in all things medical.