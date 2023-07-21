//Georgia reports record high June job numbers

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor reports that Georgia experienced record high job numbers in June.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson announced that Georgia’s June unemployment rate remained steady at 3.2 percent, unchanged from a revised 3.2 percent in May. The unemployment rate is also four-tenths lower than the national average of 3.6 percent.

“Georgia continues to become an economic powerhouse, attracting leading-edge businesses from around the globe,” said Commissioner Bruce Thompson. “While low unemployment is crucial for a thriving economy, balancing job growth with a skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of new and existing industries is crucial. This balanced approach will help guarantee that businesses of all sizes have the talent they need to grow, scale, and succeed.”

Jobs were up by 4,400 (0.1%) over the month and up by 109,900 (2.3%) over the year to 4,909,800, an all-time high.

Job numbers were at an all-time high in Private Education and Health Services, 665,600, and Leisure and Hospitality, 523,800.

The sectors with the most over-the-month job gains included Accommodation and Food Services, 5,800; Health Care and Social Assistance, 3,400; Durable Goods Manufacturing, 2,200; Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction, 1,500; and Retail Trade, 1,400.

The sectors with the most over-the-year job gains included Health Care and Social Assistance, 36,400; Accommodation and Food Services, 29,700; Local Government, 10,100; Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation, 9,500; and Retail Trade, 6,000.

Georgia’s labor force was at an all-time high in June, increasing by 9,937 to 5,300,544. Since the beginning of the year, the labor force has risen by 66,828 while the labor force participation rate has held steady at 61.3 percent.

For the seventh consecutive month, the number of employed was up by 9,607 to 5,130,386, an all-time high. Since the beginning of the year, the number of employed has risen by 58,131. The employment-to-population ratio was up one-tenth to 59.4 percent.

In June, over 117,000 job listings were online for Georgians to access. The top five employers included Emory Health Care, 1,300; Wellstar Health System, 1,200; Walmart, 1,200; Piedmont Healthcare, 1,100; and Randstad, 900.

The top five industries included Health Care, 16,000; Administrative and Support Services, 12,500; Retail Trade, 10,500; Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services, 9,000; and Accommodation and Food Services, 7,600.

The top five occupations included Health Care, 22,500; Sales, 13,300; Business Management and Operations, 11,700; Hospitality, Food, and Tourism, 10,800; and Information Technology, 8,900.

Initial claims were down 525 (-2%) over the month to 23,477 in June. Over the year, initial claims were down 2,183 (-9%).

