//Two GA men arrested in separate child exploitation investigations

Share with friends

GRAY – Two separate GBI investigations resulted in the arrest of two men from Gray, GA for the sexual exploitation of children.

Release:

On Thursday, April 20, 2023, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit executed two residential search warrants regarding separate child exploitation investigations. As a result of these investigations, Jonathan Dylan Wright, age 29, of Gray, GA, was arrested and charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of children, possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) (three counts) and distribution of CSAM (three counts). Matthew Jared Mixter, age 32, of Gray, GA, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children, distribution of CSAM. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

The GBI CEACC Unit, host agency for the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children’s (ICAC) Task Force, initiated two separate investigations into the internet activity of Wright and Mixter. Both investigations were initiated after GBI CEACC Agents received cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving child sexual abuse material. Digital forensic investigators assigned to the GBI CEACC Unit examined numerous electronic devices during the searches, resulting in the arrests. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office aided in the search warrants and subsequent arrests. Both Carter and Robinson were taken to the Jones County jail.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.