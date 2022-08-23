Share with friends

ATLANTA – The prices for regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia is 53 cents less than a month ago, but 46 cents more than this time last year.

Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.43 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 8 cents less than a week ago, 53 cents less than a month ago, and 46 cents more than this time last year.

It now costs $51.43 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost 8 dollars less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.

“Although Georgia pump price average has dropped from the beginning of summer, drivers continue to worry that prices could rise again in the next coming weeks,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Sliding oil prices, low demand, and the uncertainty in Ukraine continue to influence lower pump prices.”

National Average Continues to Decline

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 5 cents to $3.95 (subject to change overnight). Primarily due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up.

Regional Prices

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.58), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.55) and Atlanta ($3.49).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.43), Warner Robins ($3.23) and Albany ($3.21).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.90 $3.90 $3.95 $4.44 $3.16 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $3.43 $3.44 $3.52 $3.96 $2.97 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.

Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/AutoRepair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

