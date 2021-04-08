//Georgia rolling back COVID restrictions starting April 8

Share with friends











Atlanta, GA – On Thursday, April 8, Executive Order 03.31.21.03 will take effect, rolling back the remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Georgia’s economy.

The Governor’s Executive Orders are available to read here. See below for a video message from Governor Kemp.

More details on the Executive Order is below:

Executive Order 03.31.21.03

Will become effective April 8 through April 30, 2021

Eliminates the Gatherings ban

Eliminates Shelter-in-Place requirements

Removes the critical infrastructure distinction and collapses all organization suggested measures into one main list, with a small number of additional industry-specific requirements remaining

Reduces any remaining distance requirements (i.e. distance between parties at restaurants, bars, and movie theaters, and between patrons of group fitness classes)

Eliminates the ability of law enforcement to close an organization for failure to comply with the Executive Order provisions