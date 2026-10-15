////VSU Language and Culture Fair Celebrates Global Diversity

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VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s 2026 Language and Culture Fair celebrated global diversity and study abroad opportunities.

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VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s 2026 Language and Culture Fair was an opportunity for the campus community to connect, learn, and explore the world.

Attendees had a chance to sample international treats, celebrate the many languages and cultures represented at VSU, and explore upcoming study abroad programs in Spain, Costa Rica, Korea, Japan, England, Ireland, Poland, Czech Republic, and other locations.

The Language and Culture Fair directly supports VSU’s experiential learning promise and enhances students’ collegiate experience by encouraging curiosity, cultural awareness, open-mindedness, and cross-cultural communication.

Presented by the Department of Modern and Classical Languages, this annual event demonstrates how learning extends beyond the classroom at VSU, as the university strives to help students become more globally aware, adaptable, and engaged learners who are better prepared to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/mcl

https://www.valdosta.edu/studyabroad