UPDATE: Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Found

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UPDATE: Officers have found Molly and she is safe. She has been reunited with her family.

Release:

The Valdosta Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Molly Peterson, who was last seen at approximately 11:15 a.m. today, October 15, 2026.

Last Known Location:

2200 block of Pineview Drive and 1800 block of East Park Avenue in Valdosta.

Description:

Name: Molly Peterson

Age: 16

Height: 5’4″

Weight: Approximately 170 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Clothing: Blue dress with pink flowers along the bottom and brown sandals

Molly is unfamiliar with the area and is considered vulnerable. Valdosta Police officers are actively searching the area.

If you see Molly or have information regarding her whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

Please remain alert and share this information with others in the area.