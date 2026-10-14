Lowndes Vikings Prepare for Richmond Hill Following Open Week

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LOWNDES CO. — Following a 50-13 win over Camden County, the Vikings prepare for Richmond Hill with ticket sales through GoFan.

Release:

After a resounding 50-13 victory over Camden County to open region play, our Vikings will enjoy an open week before continuing their quest for a region championship.

On Friday, October 23, the Vikings will travel to Richmond Hill to take on the Richmond Hill Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at New Wildcat Stadium, located at 500 Wildcat Boulevard in Richmond Hill, Georgia.

Tickets for this game will be available exclusively through GoFan. You can find tickets by searching “GoFan Lowndes High” on Google or by visiting the link below:

https://gofan.co/event/6362766?schoolId=GA7173

The Vikings will return home on Friday, October 30, when we host Valdosta at Martin Stadium. Tickets for this game will be sold in accordance with the Viking Athletic Ticket Policy. Touchdown Club members and season ticket holders may purchase their tickets on Monday evening, October 26. Public ticket sales will begin at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27.

Please note that the Viking Athletic Ticket Office is currently closed and will remain closed until Tuesday, October 27.

Thank you for your continued support of our Vikings!

GO VIKINGS!!