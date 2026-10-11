High School Football Scores – 10/8-9/26

Presented by Southeastern Credit Union.
|Camden Co. Wildcats
|at
|Lowndes Vikings
|4-2
|6-0
|13
|50
|
Friday, 8 p.m.
|Cook Hornets
|at
|Brooks Co. Trojans
|2-3
|1-5
|15
|21
|Final
|Mitchell Co. Eagles
|at
|Clinch Co. Panthers
|5-1
|4-2
|12
|10
|
|Irwin Co. Indians
|at
|Lanier Co. Bulldogs
|2-4
|0-6
|49
|14
|Final
|Valwood Valiants
|at
|Sherwood Christian Eagles
|6-1
|4-2
|0
|0
|Friday, 7:30 p.m.
|Colquitt Co. Packers
|at
|Richmond Hill Wildcats
|4-2
|5-1
|31
|14
|Friday, 7:30 p.m.
|Thomasville Bulldogs
|at
|Fitzgerald Hurricane
|5-1
|5-1
|
24
|21
|Final
|
Monroe Tornadoes
|at
|Bainbridge Bearcats
|1-4
|2-4
|15
|25
|Final
|Veterans Warhawks
|at
|Lee Co. Trojans
|4-2
|5-1
|0
|49
|
|TCC Yellow Jackets
|at
|Houston Co. Bears
|6-0
|3-2
|43
|3
|Final