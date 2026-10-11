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Local NewsOctober 11, 2026

High School Football Scores – 10/8-9/26

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Presented by Southeastern Credit Union.

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Camden Co. Wildcats at Lowndes Vikings
4-2   6-0
13   50

Friday, 8 p.m.

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Cook Hornets at Brooks Co. Trojans
2-3   1-5
15   21
Final

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Red football helmet with number ten.  
Mitchell Co. Eagles  at Clinch Co. Panthers
5-1   4-2
12   10
Final

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White football helmet with red logo design.  
Irwin Co. Indians
 at Lanier Co. Bulldogs
2-4   0-6
49   14
Final

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Valwood Valiants at Sherwood Christian Eagles
6-1   4-2
0   0
Friday, 7:30 p.m.​​​​​​​

 

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Colquitt Co. Packers at Richmond Hill Wildcats
4-2   5-1
31   14
Friday, 7:30 p.m.

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Red football helmet with white faceguard design.  
Thomasville Bulldogs at Fitzgerald Hurricane
5-1   5-1

24

   21
Final

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    Gold football helmet with purple accents.

Monroe Tornadoes

 at Bainbridge Bearcats
1-4   2-4
15   25
Final

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White football helmet with American flag design.  
 Veterans Warhawks at Lee Co. Trojans
4-2   5-1
0   49
Final

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Gold football helmet with blue logo design.   Black football helmet with white "H" logo.
TCC Yellow Jackets at Houston Co. Bears
6-0   3-2
43   3
Final

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