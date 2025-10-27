//Public invited to VCS String Fall Orchestra Concert

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools invites the public to the upcoming VCS String Fall Orchestra Concert at the VHS Performing Arts Center.

Valdosta City Schools invites the public to support our students at the upcoming VCS String Fall Orchestra Concert directed by Keisha D. Thomas!

The concert will be on November 11, 2025 starting at 6:30PM at the VHS Performing Arts Center located at 3101 Barack Obama Blvd. in Valdosta.

The entry will be FREE for the public. A Clear Bag Policy will be enforced.