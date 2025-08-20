//Valdosta Wildcats Team Store is back with new products

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces that the Valdosta Wildcats Team Store is back and taking orders with new products.

Shop the latest Wildcat gear — including NEW products added this round!

Order online, pay with debit or credit, and get your gear shipped right to your door in 5–6 days.

The store is open for 30 days, then it will reopen for another 30 days. Check back often as new designs will be added periodically!

Every purchase directly supports Valdosta City Schools Athletics!

Click here to shop now: https://bsnteamsports.com/shop/CYcmekro6t

Let’s rep the Wildcats in style!