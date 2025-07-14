//VCS school bus registration now open with tracker app

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces registration is now open for school bus transportation and tracker with the app.

New This Year: Bus Registration Required!

Planning for your child to ride the bus this school year? All students must be registered in Bus Planner to receive transportation services. This tool also shows your zoned stops and routes!

Deadline: July 25, 2025 to guarantee a seat for the first day of school (August 1)!

Register now at www.gocats.org → Click Find My Bus Route → Choose Online Forms and Requests → Complete the form using your student’s ID.

Want to track the bus in real-time? Download the Chipmunk add-on app!

Questions? Call our Transportation Dept. at 229-245-5640, Mon–Thurs, 8AM–2PM.

Let’s get ready to ride!

¡Nuevo este año: Se requiere registro para el autobús!

¿Planeas que tu hijo(a) use el autobús escolar este año? Todos los estudiantes deben estar registrados en Bus Planner para recibir servicios de transporte. ¡Esta herramienta también te muestra tus paradas y rutas asignadas!

Fecha límite: 25 de julio de 2025 para asegurar transporte el primer día de clases (1 de agosto).

Regístrate ahora en www.gocats.org → Haz clic en Find My Bus Route → Selecciona Online Forms and Requests → Completa el formulario con el número de identificación del estudiante.

¿Quieres ver en tiempo real dónde está el autobús? ¡Descarga la aplicación complementaria Chipmunk!

¿Tienes preguntas? Llama al Departamento de Transporte al 229-245-5640, de lunes a jueves, de 8AM a 2PM.

¡Prepárate para rodar!