//Valdosta K-8 students invited to join Summer Reading Challenge

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools invites all students K-8 to join the Second Lady’s Summer Reading Challenge.
Release:
Calling all K-8 VCS students!
Join the Second Lady’s Summer Reading Challenge and keep your minds sharp while having fun this summer! Dive into exciting stories, grow your imagination, and earn recognition straight from the White House!
Let’s show the nation how Wildcats read!
- Go to whitehouse.gov/read/ and download Summer Reading Challenge PDF
- Fill out the submission form, reading log, and reflection form.
- Email completed documents to read@mail.whitehouse.gov bySeptember 5, 2025