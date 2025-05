Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools issues a reminder to all parents on the Early Release Day for the elementary, middle, and high schools.

Release:

Reminder: Friday, May 23rd is an Early Release Day for Valdosta City Schools!

Dismissal Times:

Valdosta High, VECA, VCS School of Scholars, Horizon – 12:00 p.m.

Elementary Schools – 12:30 p.m.

Middle Schools – 1:00 p.m.

Be on the lookout for specific details from your child(rens) school.