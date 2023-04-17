//Valdosta residential fire under investigation

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department is investigating a residential structure fire on W. Gordon Street that happened on April 14, 2023.

On Thursday, April 14, 2023, at 09:07 PM, the Valdosta Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 507 W. Gordon Street. Fire units arrived on scene in less than five minutes to find a single-story home fully engulfed in flames. Valdosta Fire personnel quickly extinguished the fire and searched to confirm that no occupants remained inside. The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.

Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted with on scene operations.

For more information contact Chief Brian Boutwell at 229-333-1835.