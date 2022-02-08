//Hahira farm wins cotton award

A Lowndes County Farm wins a quality cotton award for the region at the 2022 Georgia Cotton Commission Annual Meeting.
Release:
The 2021 Georgia Quality Cotton Awards were presented at the 2022 Georgia Cotton
Commission Annual Meeting on January 26, 2022. The awards are co-sponsored by the Georgia Cotton
Commission and Bayer Crop Science/Deltapine and administered by the University of Georgia (UGA)
Cotton Team. Yangxuan Liu from the UGA Cotton Team conducted the analysis and presented the 2021
Georgia Quality Cotton awards at the annual meeting.
The purpose of the awards is to recognize producers and ginners of high-quality cotton fiber and
to identify their general management practices for the benefit of other growers. The producers and their
gins received a plaque, and the winning producers received a $500 cash award. The UGA County
Extension Agent for each winner was also recognized as they work closely with the farmers during the
growing season.
The awards are given in each of these three cotton acreage categories: 1) less than 500 acres, 2)
500 to 1,000 acres, and 3) greater than 1,000 acres within the four regions of the state. Winners in these
categories are determined by the loan value and premiums of their cotton. The winners’ excellent
achievements are due largely to their management practices and expertise. The sponsors of this program
congratulate the following winners:
Region 1
- Less than 500 acres
- Grower – Cole Thompson, Pulaski County
- Ginner – Arabi Gin Company, Inc., Arabi
- Nominated by – Jay Porter
- 500-1000 acres
- Grower – Eddie Luke Farms, Crisp County
- Ginner – Arabi Gin Company, Inc., Arabi
- Nominated by – Joshua Grant
- 1000+ acres
- Grower – Scotty Raines Farms, Turner County
- Ginner – Sconyers Gin and Warehouse Company, Sycamore
- Nominated by – Guy Hancock
Region 2
- Less than 500 acres
- Grower – Alton Walker, Burke County
- Ginner – Bryant’s Gin, Bartow
- Nominated by – Peyton Sapp
- 500-1000 acres
- Grower – Robert & Richard McElmurray, Burke County
- Ginner – Farmers Gin & Storage, Wadley
- Nominated by – Peyton Sapp
- 1000+ acres
- Grower – S & M Farms Partnership, Jefferson County
- Ginner – Farmers Gin & Storage, Wadley
- Nominated by – Pamela Sapp
Region 3
- Less than 500 acres
- Grower – Bert Ponder, Tift County
- Ginner – Omega Gin Company, Omega
- Nominated by – Justin Hand
- 500-1000 acres
- Grower – Millirons Farms, Lowndes County
- Ginner – B.C.T. Gin Co., Inc., Quitman
- Nominated by – Joshua Dawson
- 1000+ acres
- Grower – Herbert Price Farms, Brooks County
- Ginner – B.C.T. Gin Co., Inc., Quitman
- Nominated by – Michasia Dowdy
Region 4
- Less than 500 acres
- Grower – John Bulloch, Thomas County
- Ginner – Boston Gin Co., Boston
- Nominated by – Sydni Ingram
- 500-1000 acres
- Grower – Mourning Dove Farms, Miller County
- Ginner – Clover Leaf Gin, Inc., Donalsonville
- Nominated by – Cindy Meadows
- 1000+ acres
- Grower – Heard Family Farms, Decatur County
- Ginner – Clover Leaf Gin Inc., Donalsonville
- Nominated by – Cindy Meadows
The final award given was the overall Best Cotton Award. This was awarded to the Georgia cotton
producer with highest loan value and premium. The 2021 Best Cotton Award went to Pulaski County’s
Cole Thompson with a loan value of 57.70 cents/lb and a premium of 5.70 cents/lb.