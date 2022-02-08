//Hahira farm wins cotton award

Share with friends











A Lowndes County Farm wins a quality cotton award for the region at the 2022 Georgia Cotton Commission Annual Meeting.

Release:

The 2021 Georgia Quality Cotton Awards were presented at the 2022 Georgia Cotton

Commission Annual Meeting on January 26, 2022. The awards are co-sponsored by the Georgia Cotton

Commission and Bayer Crop Science/Deltapine and administered by the University of Georgia (UGA)

Cotton Team. Yangxuan Liu from the UGA Cotton Team conducted the analysis and presented the 2021

Georgia Quality Cotton awards at the annual meeting.

The purpose of the awards is to recognize producers and ginners of high-quality cotton fiber and

to identify their general management practices for the benefit of other growers. The producers and their

gins received a plaque, and the winning producers received a $500 cash award. The UGA County

Extension Agent for each winner was also recognized as they work closely with the farmers during the

growing season.

The awards are given in each of these three cotton acreage categories: 1) less than 500 acres, 2)

500 to 1,000 acres, and 3) greater than 1,000 acres within the four regions of the state. Winners in these

categories are determined by the loan value and premiums of their cotton. The winners’ excellent

achievements are due largely to their management practices and expertise. The sponsors of this program

congratulate the following winners:

Region 1

Less than 500 acres Grower – Cole Thompson, Pulaski County Ginner – Arabi Gin Company, Inc., Arabi Nominated by – Jay Porter

500-1000 acres Grower – Eddie Luke Farms, Crisp County Ginner – Arabi Gin Company, Inc., Arabi Nominated by – Joshua Grant

1000+ acres Grower – Scotty Raines Farms, Turner County Ginner – Sconyers Gin and Warehouse Company, Sycamore Nominated by – Guy Hancock



Region 2

Less than 500 acres Grower – Alton Walker, Burke County Ginner – Bryant’s Gin, Bartow Nominated by – Peyton Sapp

500-1000 acres Grower – Robert & Richard McElmurray, Burke County Ginner – Farmers Gin & Storage, Wadley Nominated by – Peyton Sapp

1000+ acres Grower – S & M Farms Partnership, Jefferson County Ginner – Farmers Gin & Storage, Wadley Nominated by – Pamela Sapp



Region 3

Less than 500 acres Grower – Bert Ponder, Tift County Ginner – Omega Gin Company, Omega Nominated by – Justin Hand

500-1000 acres Grower – Millirons Farms, Lowndes County Ginner – B.C.T. Gin Co., Inc., Quitman Nominated by – Joshua Dawson

1000+ acres Grower – Herbert Price Farms, Brooks County Ginner – B.C.T. Gin Co., Inc., Quitman Nominated by – Michasia Dowdy



Region 4

Less than 500 acres Grower – John Bulloch, Thomas County Ginner – Boston Gin Co., Boston Nominated by – Sydni Ingram

500-1000 acres Grower – Mourning Dove Farms, Miller County Ginner – Clover Leaf Gin, Inc., Donalsonville Nominated by – Cindy Meadows

1000+ acres Grower – Heard Family Farms, Decatur County Ginner – Clover Leaf Gin Inc., Donalsonville Nominated by – Cindy Meadows



The final award given was the overall Best Cotton Award. This was awarded to the Georgia cotton

producer with highest loan value and premium. The 2021 Best Cotton Award went to Pulaski County’s

Cole Thompson with a loan value of 57.70 cents/lb and a premium of 5.70 cents/lb.