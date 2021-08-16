Local NewsAugust 16, 2021 LCS weekly COVID update Share with friends Release: Please see attached Lowndes County Schools’ weekly COVID-19 update. These numbers are in a trending 7-day format using comparative data from DPH. This report represents data from August 6 – August 12, 2021. TAGS: coronaviruscovidcovid-19lcsLowndeslowndes county schoolslowndes high schoolLowndes Middle Schoollowndes schoolsnumbersschoolsupdateweekly Related posts Valdosta shoplifting case leads to…LCSO: 17 arrests made in…Viking Touchdown Club and Coaches…VHS Wildcats to face Warner…LHS Vikings set for opener…Monitoring the impacts Tropical Depression…Lowndes Co. I-75 traffic stop…Lowndes and Valdosta Utilities Departments…Wiregrass graduate discovers career as…Drug bust on Lankford Circle…