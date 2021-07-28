//Valdosta schools to require masks

Share with friends











Release:

During the July Work Session of the Valdosta Board of Education, the board adopted an updated Return to School policy for the 2021-2022 school year requiring everyone on school campuses and on buses to wear masks.

This decision comes after the CDC‘s recent revision of the COVID-19 guidance. Read more here (https://bit.ly/3zIotiF).

The superintendent will continue to study all guidance received from national, state and local health officials, keeping the board and community up to date on changes to the district’s modes of operation, including wearing masks.