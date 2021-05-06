//$500 incentive bonus offered to new Wild Adventures staff

Share with friends











Release:

Wild Adventures Offers $500 Incentive Bonus

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia is offering a $500 incentive bonus as the park continues to staff for the 2021 Season.

“We are looking to immediately add 300 new team members to the Wild Adventures family,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager. “Our team members enjoy competitive pay, great perks like free park admission, flexible hours and, now, a $500 bonus.”

The $500 incentive bonus is being offered to all new employees hired before Memorial Day.

“The hiring process is simple and quick,” said Floyd. “Interested applicants can visit our website, fill out an application and expect a response within a couple of days. In most cases, we hire new applicants the week they apply.”

The park is currently hiring in all departments, including admissions, aquatics, attractions, food and beverage, games, merchandise, and photography.

“A $500 incentive bonus isn’t the only reason to join our team. We are really proud of the fun and flexible work environment we provide our team members,” said Floyd. “We work with school schedules, team members receive a free season pass and free friend tickets, and we host special team member events throughout the season. We work really hard to make sure the benefits of working for our park extend beyond a paycheck.”



All interested applicants can apply online at WildAdventures.com/Jobs. Applicants must be at least 16-years-old.

Wild Adventures Theme Park remains one of the area’s largest employers and a strong economic force. When fully staffed, the park employs more than 800 people from seven surrounding counties and two states and spends more than $6 million each year in labor.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.