//VSU signs Engineering Technology agreement with Wiregrass Georgia Tech

Share with friends











PHOTO: Valdosta State University signed a new course articulation agreement with Wiregrass Georgia Technical College earlier this week, simplifying student transition between the two institutions of higher education. Pictured, from left to right, are Dr. Robert T. Smith, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at VSU; Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU; Dr. Tina K. Anderson, president of Wiregrass; and Niki Ogletree, executive director of Academic Affairs at Wiregrass.

Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University signed a new course articulation agreement with Wiregrass Georgia Technical College earlier this week, simplifying student transition between the two institutions of higher education.

The joint agreement allows Wiregrass Georgia Technical College graduates with an Associate of Applied Science in Engineering Technology to maximize the transfer of credits as they seek to continue their education at VSU and pursue a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology.

“We are excited to expand our already robust partnership with Wiregrass Georgia Technical College as we work together to meet the workforce needs of South Georgia,” said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU. “Our joint commitment to provide skilled engineering technicians addresses a very real need throughout our region, and this agreement provides a clear pathway for students eager to enhance their training and credentials in that field.”

Dr. Tina K. Anderson, president of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, said, “We are very proud of our relationship with Valdosta State University. The partnership allows students within our region additional pathways to continue their education using the skills they acquire at Wiregrass. We are extremely excited about this new opportunity.”

VSU’s Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology program kicked off in Fall 2020. It was created to provide an additional opportunity for students to earn degrees that are necessary for employment in industrial, electrical, mechanical, and computer engineering technology careers that are in high demand across Georgia, particularly South Georgia.

VSU feels strongly about the role it plays in promoting the growth of South Georgia and providing resources and support to improve economic and community development.

“VSU’s Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology program, with a concentration in industrial engineering technology, provides students the opportunity to earn a degree that is necessary for employment by various engineering firms and manufacturing industries in our region,” shared Dr. Theresa Grove, interim dean of the College of Science and Mathematics at VSU. “The development of this program will help to increase VSU’s community and regional impact as our students graduate and seek employment in the diverse industries and regional distribution centers in our area.”

VSU’s Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology program currently has 44 majors, which, Grove said, “exceeded our expectations.” Initial enrollment projections had the program at 45 majors by its third year.

“Seeing that we have almost met these projections in the first academic year of this program being in existence is an early indication that students want to pursue careers in engineering technology, and specifically industrial engineering technology,” she added. “I’m excited based on this early enrollment to see how this program will continue to grow and meet the industry needs within our region.”