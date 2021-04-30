//SCA approved for middle school program

Share with friends











Release:

Scintilla Charter Academy Expands to Full Middle Grades Program

Scintilla Charter Academy will expand to serve seventh grade in the 2021 – 2022 school year and eighth grade the following year.

The State Charter School Commission unanimously approved a request by SCA to expand to offer a full middle school program at their monthly meeting on April 28th.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our current and prospective scholars in the community an opportunity to attend SCA for middle school,” said school dean Mandy Avera.

The school will be expanding its campus during the upcoming summer and plans to add sports and extracurricular programming for middle school scholars.

Interested families may complete an admissions application on the school’s website www.scintillacharteracademy.com. Complete information regarding SCA’s middle school program will be available soon on the school’s website.