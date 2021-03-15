Local NewsMarch 15, 2021 LCS weekly COVID update Share with friends Release: Please see attached, Lowndes County Schools’ weekly COVID-19 update. These numbers are in a trending 7-day format using comparative data from DPH. This report represents data from March 5 – March 11, 2021. TAGS: coronaviruscovidcovid-19Lowndeslowndes county schoolsnumbersschoolsupdateweekly Related posts Black Crow Media’s scholarship essay…Lowndes S.A.F.E. winners for MarchLCS to hold kindergarten registration…SGMC shines a light after…Hero Mobile visits Valdosta Public…Dr. Howe joins SGMC surgical…Public Works hold Old Woodvalley…City Council approves purchase of…SGMC receives grant for ‘AngelEye’…SGMC completes $6 million investment…