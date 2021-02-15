Local NewsFebruary 15, 2021 LCS weekly COVID update Share with friends Release: Please see attached, Lowndes County Schools’ weekly COVID-19 update. These numbers are in a trending 7-day format using comparative data from DPH. This report represents data from February 5 – February 11, 2021. TAGS: coronaviruscountycovidcovid-19employeeslcsLowndesnumbersschoolschoolsstaffstudentsteachersweekly Related posts Lowndes County announces new Public…Headlight violation leads to DUI,…VCS weekly COVID updateLowndes I-75 traffic stops lead…Valdosta Middle School creates its…SGMC nurses graduate 12 month…VCS teachers show support for…Westside students celebrates ‘Star Authors’…SGMC Birthplace adds newborn camera…Ten Wiregrass students receive Spring…