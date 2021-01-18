Local NewsJanuary 18, 2021 LCS weekly COVID-19 update Share with friends Release: Please see attached, Lowndes County Schools’ weekly COVID-19 update. These numbers are in a trending 7-day format using comparative data from DPH. This report represents data from January 8-14, 2021. TAGS: countycovidcovid-19lcsschoolschoolsstudentsteachersupdate Related posts LHS cadets selected to attend…Moody AFB continues COVID-19 vaccination…Refund info for canceled Thomas…Public input sought on how…Valdosta’s KCounseling provides anger management…Operation Sandy Bottom leads to…Georgia Power donates to Wiregrass’…City of Valdosta now offers…New Valdosta boat manufacturer creates…SGMC welcomes cardiovascular doctor David…