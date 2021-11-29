//Blazer football play-off tickets on sale today

Share with friends











After a dominating win over West Georgia this past Saturday, the Blazer football team will take on Bowie St. in the play-off quarterfinals this Saturday at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Game time is 1 pm and tickets go on sale at 9 am this morning.

From the VSU Athletics’ website:

“Tickets for the quarterfinal round will be $20 for reserved seats, $12 for general admission and $8 for students/senior citizens. VSU season ticket holders will have until Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 5 p.m. to purchase their season ticket seats. Season tickets seats not purchased by Wednesday at 5 p.m. will be made available to the general public.



The VSU Athletic Ticket Office will be open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Online sales will be available until 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.



In addition, anyone who attends the football game will get in FREE to the VSU basketball doubleheader Saturday evening at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., in the Gulf South Conference opener against West Georgia by showing their football game ticket.



Click here to purchase tickets for the football game Saturday.”