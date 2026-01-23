//The Kidz Klothing Exchange is coming to the Rainwater

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Get ready to score amazing deals on gently used and new childrens items! The Kidz Klothing Exchange runs January 25th to January 31st at the Rainwater Conference Center in Valdosta, GA.

You’ll find everything you need for your little ones, including:

Clothing & Shoes : sizes NB to 16-18

: sizes NB to 16-18 Home Essentials : bedding, furniture, strollers, and safety items

: bedding, furniture, strollers, and safety items Entertainment : toys, books, games, DVDs, and electronics

: toys, books, games, DVDs, and electronics Active Play: sports equipment and more!

Mark your calendars for these important dates and times:

January 25th – 29th: 9am – 6pm

January 30th: 8am – 6pm (half-price day!)

January 31st: 8am – noon (half-price day!)

All items marked DISCOUNT will be half price on Friday and Saturday. Visit www.kidzklothing.net for more info !

Story source: Victoria Ingram from Kidz Klothing Exchannge