//Georgia Trend 500 Honors Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements

Valdosta- Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is proud to announce that President DeAnnia is recognized as a top leader of 2025 by Georgia Trend 500.

From Wiregrass Georgia Technical College:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College (WGTC) President DeAnnia Clements has been recognized among Georgia Trend’s Georgia 500 for 2025, an annual list celebrating the state’s most influential leaders.

“It really is an incredible honor to be recognized, and one that truly humbles especially when I see so many other names of educational leaders that I respect and admire,” said Clements. “I feel like this is an award that really belongs to more than just me though because I work with a great team at Wiregrass and if it wasn’t for their hard work and dedication, many of the initiatives we started that have allowed us to make an impact in areas such as healthcare would not have happened. No leader earns this kind of recognition alone. It speaks to the dedication of our faculty and staff, the determination of our students, and the strong partnerships we’ve built with employers and communities throughout South Georgia.”

“The technical colleges are crucial to shaping Georgia’s workforce and economic future. Just one reason for this is because of our ability to be nimble. Technical colleges can quickly respond to the needs of a particular business or industry by providing targeted training. Programs can be developed very quickly as new skill sets are needed in the evolving workforce or through redesigning current programs and this can be accomplished in months, not years. That agility is a major reason Georgia continues to attract new industries and expand existing ones and continues to be the top state to do business,” Clements said.

She highlighted Wiregrass’ unique initiatives: “We have a strong partnership with the Department of Corrections to allow us to provide training to inmates in preparation for their release. We want to be part of their success as they reenter society. Another unique aspect of Wiregrass is our One Stop advising center. Max, our mascot, has been great in bringing a face, personality and enthusiasm to our student body and community partners.”

Clements also shared accomplishments: “Our nursing program has grown 432% since it began and has been ranked the #1 RN program in Georgia multiple years. Our students have excelled as well, including a state GOAL winner in 2022, two state EAGLE runner-ups in 2023 and 2024, and a tie for the most SkillsUSA medals in Georgia in 2025. We’ve also expanded our facilities with new Health Science and CDL/Diesel buildings, upcoming Transportation and Logistics training, and a $1 million Lowe’s Foundation mobile education trailer to provide construction training—including for those preparing to re-enter society.”

She reflected on her leadership philosophy: “One of the biggest leadership lessons I’ve learned is that people always come first. Titles and strategies matter, but at the end of the day, leadership is about building trust, listening well, and helping others succeed. I’ve learned the value of collaboration. No leader succeeds alone. Some of my proudest accomplishments came from working with some wonderful people and not worrying about who was going to get credit for doing something. Finally, I’ve learned that integrity is non-negotiable. Even when the decisions are difficult, people will stand with you if they believe you’re being honest, consistent, and guided by the right intentions. Those lessons—putting people first, valuing collaboration, and acting with integrity—continue to guide me every single day.”

To aspiring leaders, especially women, she advises: “Believe that you belong at the table. Leadership isn’t about having every answer; it’s about showing up, being willing to learn, and trusting yourself to take chances. I would also encourage them to find someone that is willing to mentor them. No one rises alone. Surround yourself with people who challenge you, push you, but most of all believe in you and remind you of your strengths when you forget them yourself. And don’t just find mentors—be one. Lifting others as you rise makes you a stronger leader. For women in particular, it’s important not to wait for ‘perfect timing’ or complete confidence because you may miss out on an awesome opportunity or experience waiting for everything to align. Courage often comes after you take the first step, not before. Finally, don’t compromise your values. Leadership, whether it is in education, public service, or something else, carries real responsibility. When your decisions are rooted in service, integrity, and a desire to make your community better, you’ll feel good about the steps that you are taking.”

“I want to build on the successes of previous presidents and leave the college a little better than it was when I came in. I want my time at Wiregrass to be remembered as community-focused, student-centered and employee friendly. We are One Team. One Mission,” Clements concluded.

To learn more about President Clements and her vision for Wiregrass Tech, join us for the debut episode of the college’s new video podcast, The WireCast, premiering February 4 at noon. Visit www.wiregrass.edu/wirecast for details and access.