//Wild Adventures announces 2026 concerts

Share with friends

Valdosta, Ga- Wild Adventures has put together another star-studded concert series for 2026, featuring a variety of artists from rock, pop, country, gospel and more.

From Wild Adventures:

Wild Adventures Theme Park has announced its 2026 Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series, featuring an exciting mix of award-winning music acts and exclusive events for season passholders.

This year’s Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series presented by Circle K kicks off April 11 with legendary rock band KANSAS, known for smash hits like “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind.” This act will be followed by the renowned Country singer Tyler Hubbard, with his No. 1 hit singles “5 Foot 9” and “Dancin’ in the Country.” Guests can also relive the spirit of the Eras Tour with the energizing performance from Blank Space: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute.

May will bring “That Lil’ Ol’ Band from Texas” ZZ Top to the Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheater with classic rock hits like “La Grange,” followed by multi-platinum Country singer-songwriter Chris Janson. Gospel music fans can rejoice with the powerhouse vocals from GRAMMY® Award-winning Gospel artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

In June, GRAMMY® nominated Rock band Starship featuring Mickey Thomas will take the stage. This show is the park’s Passholder Appreciation Concert. Gold and Diamond Passholders will receive free reserved seats for the show. June will also see an outstanding night of performances from both “Country music’s iconic feel-good duo” LOCASH and American Music Award nominated Country band Parmalee. Rounding out the month will be four-time Country Music Award winner Travis Tritt.

“Our Passholder Appreciation Concert is just one of the many perks of being a Season Passholder,” says Donald Spiller, vice president and general manager. “There’s truly no place else where you can see an electrifying performance from an award-winning musical artist at no cost, after a day of roller coaster rides and animal encounters. It just goes to show that No One Funs Like Us.”

The star-studded lineup continues into July with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee The Beach Boys, followed by the “Gold Standard” of Pink Floyd tributes by The Times The Australian Pink Floyd Show. Rounding out the lineup in August is the return of Pandora Billionaires Club recipient Christian Rock band Skillet and quadruple GRAMMY® Award winning Christian music duo FOR KING + COUNTRY.

General Concert Admission is included with a Wild Adventures Season Pass. Reserved seats for the 2026 Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series go on sale to Diamond and Gold Passholders at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 23. Reserved seats will be available to Silver Passholders and the general public beginning Monday, March 2. Guests with daily admission tickets must purchase General Concert Admission or Reserved Seats to attend concerts.

Starting today, guests can purchase a Gold Season Pass for just $140 each if they buy two. The promotion saves guests $60, and will run through Sunday, Feb. 22.

“Just $140 gets you access to 14 showstopping and award-winning concert acts. That is in addition to an entire season of some of Georgia’s largest seasonal events, over 300 animals and rides and slides for the whole family,” said Spiller.

The park will welcome guests for their 30th Anniversary Season on March 14.

For more information about the Wild Adventures LIVE! Concert Series presented by Circle K, seasonal calendar or admission offers, visit WildAdventures.com.