//Lowndes County Schools recognized for student growth and achievement

Valdosta- Lowndes County Schools has garnered state recognition from the Department of Education based on student growth and academic achievement.

Lowndes County Schools is proud to announce that several schools have been recognized by the Georgia Department of Education for outstanding student growth and academic achievement in math and literacy. The honors were presented by Richard Woods, Georgia’s State School Superintendent.

These Math Masters and Literacy Leaders Achievement banners recognize schools that demonstrated exceptional student growth and/or high levels of proficiency on Georgia’s statewide assessments. Only a select group of schools across the state earn this distinction each year, highlighting sustained success and strong instructional practices.

2025 Banner Recipients

Math Achievement

Hahira Middle School — 8th Grade Growth and High School–Level Math Proficiency Earned by 8th Graders

Lowndes Middle School — High School–Level Math Proficiency Earned by 8th Graders

Pine Grove Middle School — High School–Level Math Proficiency Earned by 8th Graders

Literacy Achievement

Moulton-Branch Elementary School — Literacy Growth (3rd Grade)

Westside Elementary School — Literacy Growth (3rd Grade) and Proficiency (5th Grade)

“These recognitions reflect the daily commitment of our teachers, leaders, and students to high-quality instruction and continuous improvement,” said Superintendent Sandra Wilcher. “Earning an achievement banner represents more than a single year of success, it signals sustained academic progress and a culture focused on student growth.”

Lowndes County Schools remains committed to providing rigorous instruction, strong support systems, and meaningful learning experiences that empower all students to succeed.