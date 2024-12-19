//GaTech, UGA ranks in top ten university campuses to move to

Share with friends

A new study ranked the top ten university campuses in the U.S. to move to. The University of Pennsylvania ranks highest with a strong academic reputation, high safety index, and lowest tuition and other fees.

The ranks highest with a strong academic reputation, high safety index, and lowest tuition and other fees. New York University (NYU) is the most competitive and ranks one of the highest in the 2024 university rankings.

is the most competitive and ranks one of the highest in the 2024 university rankings. Missouri University of Science and Technology stands out for its low tuition and safety, making it a top pick for students interested in STEM programs without the heavy financial burden.

A new study by Rocket Moving analyzed 50 U.S. top universities to identify which top ten campuses rank as the most desirable for students. The study assessed the academic environment, student experience, affordability, and safety. The analyzed metrics included student-to-faculty ratio, on-campus total expenses, on-campus safety index, global academic rankings, and ranking changes over time. The final composite score determined the rankings, offering prospective students valuable insights into the best U.S. campuses for both academic and personal growth.

University Name On-Campus Total Expenses Number of Applicants Student-To-Faculty Ratio On-Campus Safety Index Composite Score University of Pennsylvania $34,818 697 15 to 1 3 99.5 University of Florida $44,879 55,211 16 to 1 4 94.8 University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign $52,139 56,916 21 to 1 4 89.5 Missouri University of Science and Technology $46,960 7,080 18 to 1 4.5 87.8 University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) $51,186 33,747 18 to 1 4 86.1 Washington State University $46,608 27,539 15 to 1 3.5 86.0 University of Georgia $47,146 40,607 17 to 1 4 84.2 Georgia Institute of Technology $49,636 45,296 19 to 1 2.5 82.3 New York University (NYU) $87,752 59,144 8 to 1 3.5 80.4 University of Missouri $52,480 31,304 18 to 1 4 79.1

See the full research here.

The University of Pennsylvania ranks first with a composite score of 99.5, having a strong academic reputation with low tuition and other fees ($34K total expenses). It is ranked 12th in the World University Rankings 2024 and moved to 11th place in the 2025 ranking. The university’s student-to-faculty ratio of 15:1 ensures more direct interaction between students and professors, which encourages a personalized learning experience. The university campus has a high safety index of 3 out of 5, contributing to a safe and supportive environment.

The University of Florida ranks second with a composite score of 94.8. With its competitive admissions, the university receives 55K applications. It has comparatively lower on-campus total expenses at $44.8K and ranks 168th in the global academic ranking, which makes it an attractive option for students seeking an affordable yet high-quality education in a prestigious institution.

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign ranks third with a composite score of 89.5. While its tuition is higher ($52K) than that of The University of Florida, it offers a larger applicant pool, indicating strong demand and competitive admissions. The university’s 21:1 student-to-faculty ratio ensures students benefit from personalized attention despite its large size.

Missouri University of Science and Technology ranks fourth with a composite score of 87.8. The university offers the safest campus out of all listed, with an index of 4.5 out of 5, and stands out for its lower tuition ($46.9K total expenses). It focuses on STEM disciplines and provides an affordable education for students seeking careers in technical fields.

University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) is the second university located in Chicago and ranks fifth in the top ten with a score of 86.1. UIC’s urban setting provides students with access to a wealth of career opportunities, especially in one of the country’s largest cities. With relatively low total expenses of $51K and one faculty member for every 18 students, UIC is an attractive choice for those seeking a high-quality education.

Washington State University ranks sixth, with a composite score of 86. It’s the third-most affordable university among the top ten, with total on-campus expenses of $46K, and receives a high number of applications (27.5K). It has a student-to-faculty ratio of 15:1, which contributes to its reputation for offering a quality education at an affordable price.

The University of Georgia ranks seventh with a composite score of 84.2. With a strong academic reputation, the university offers low tuition fees ($33K total expenses), making it a cost-effective choice for students. The university is quite popular, with a large applicant pool of 29.9K. Food and housing expenses here are also one of the most affordable at $11,246. Additionally, its high safety index of 4 ensures a secure environment for students throughout their academic journey.

Georgia Institute of Technology takes eighth place with a composite score of 82.3. Ranked 97th globally in the 2024 World University Rankings, it stands out as one of the few U.S. universities in the top 100 worldwide. The university is highly competitive, attracting around 45K applications annually from students across the globe.

New York University ranks ninth with a composite score of 80.4, reflecting its competitive edge and strong academic standing. Globally, it ranks 22nd in the 2024 World University Rankings and is a perfect place for cultural and professional growth. It has the best student-to-faculty ratio, with approximately eight students per professor, which enhances the individualized academic experience.

The University of Missouri rounds out the ranking in tenth place with a score of 79.1. Having significantly lower tuition and fees compared to institutions like New York University (which has almost double the tuition), Mizzou attracts a large applicant pool of around 31K students. This highlights how affordability can be just as appealing as prestige.

Christopher Vardanyan, CEO at Rocket Moving, commented on the study: “While prestigious universities often stand out due to their global rankings and competitive environments, more affordable options also offer strong academic programs and supportive campus life. Prospective students should assess what matters most to them—whether it’s academic excellence, low tuition, or a safe and vibrant community. The best university for you doesn’t always need to be the most expensive or highest ranked; sometimes, the right fit is about finding a place where you can thrive both academically and personally.”