//New study identifies jobs that benefit from clocks falling back

A new study has identified which job sectors will benefit the most from the end of daylight saving time, with the transportation and utility industry crowned top

The analysis is based on the proportion of night shift workers in each industry who will benefit most from an extra hour’s pay, as well as a change in routine

Another job function that will be pleased about the extra hour include retail workers, particularly if they already struggle to switch off after work

A business expert encourages employers to reimburse night shift workers for the extra hour, and offers tips to improve sleep routine throughout winter

With daylight saving time coming to an end this November, a new study has revealed the job sectors most likely to benefit from gaining an hour and solidifying their sleep routine.

Business consulting firm Venture Smarter analyzed data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics on the number of night shift workers in each industry, to name the professions that will benefit the most from an additional hour’s pay.

With the clocks going back an hour and the night shift being extended, some industries stand to gain more from the additional working hour – especially if they’re reimbursed by their employer.

Employers in each sector will also benefit from workers putting in another hour at work, as the workforce has extra time to tick off their daily tasks and improve their productivity.

According to the most recent findings from the BLS, around 3.6% of workers (5,195 employees) were reported as working regular night shifts, and therefore will be impacted by daylight saving time (DST) ending this November.

And the results show that the industry with the highest proportion of night shift workers is the transport and utilities sector, with 6.3% of its workforce (463 people) working this shift pattern.

In second is the manufacturing industry with 5.7% of workers carrying out night shifts (923 employees), followed by the wholesale and retail trade industry in third with 5.1% (920 people).

Ranking fourth is education and health services, with night workers comprising 4.3% of employees (1,604). Education and health services were reported as having the highest total of night workers with 1,604 – equivalent to 4.3%.

Rank Industry Total Workers % of Workers on Night Shift 1 Transportation and utilities 7,357 6.3% 2 Manufacturing 16,185 5.7% 3 Wholesale and retail trade 18,030 5.1% 4 Education and health services 37,294 4.3% 5 Public administration 7,552 4.2% 6 Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting 1,634 2.9% 7 Leisure and hospitality 13,450 2.6% 8 Other services 5,475 2% 9 Financial activities 10,370 1.3% 10 Construction 6,860 1.3% 11 Professional and business services 16,778 1.1% 12 Information 2,685 0.3%

At the bottom of the ranking, and the sector standing to benefit the least from an additional hour at work, is the information sector. Of the workers in the sample, only 0.3% worked night shifts, totaling at just 8 people and providing a negligible difference to the sector’s output.

While the extended night shift will be advantageous for the industries with a high proportion of night shift workers, due to increased productivity and profit margins, it’s crucial that employees remain well-rested when navigating a change in routine and working more hours.

Speaking on the findings, a spokesperson for Venture Smarter says: “Daylight saving time ending can have both positive and negative effects on night shift workers, but the main appeal is an additional hour’s pay – at least for the workers who are reimbursed by their employers correctly.

“Another benefit is that shift workers may find it easier to adapt to their work environment because there’s less natural light during their working hours, which also results in a better sleep quality and increased alertness during their night shift. Those who don’t work nights will also be able to take advantage of an extra hour of sleep on that first night.

“To make the transition smoother, night shift workers may wish to invest in blackout blinds to avoid daylight during their sleep hours. Trying to follow a consistent sleep schedule – wherever possible – is also recommended as it helps regulate your body’s internal clock.”