When you’re on the run, run in style. Well, according to 56 year old Robert Morris, that’s exactly right. A wanted fugitive, he decided that a yacht was just what he needed. So he stole one in upstate New York and tooled around Lake Champlain for a couple of days before being caught and brought in. He’s now facing a whole host of charges, so he won’t be boating for quite some time.

For further details, such as flipping off all at his hearing, check out the story on WCAX here.