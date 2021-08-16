//LHS Vikings set for opener at Cork Kell Classic

Share with friends











Release:

Our Lowndes Vikings will open the 2021 football regular season with a trip to Atlanta on Saturday, August 21. The Viking will play Walton High School in the 2021 Corky Kell Classic. Kickoff is set for 2:45 in the Mercedes Benz Stadium. Tickets for this game are available on-line. Directions for purchasing can be found on all the Lowndes Vikings web and social media sites.

We have received an updated link from ticketmaster. Corky Kell hopes this revised link will help those who are having issues buying tickets.

The following link DOES NOT CONTAIN any filters or unnecessary steps in order to purchase a ticket. With fans having issues navigating the purchase page, this revised link has cut out all steps and just takes fans to the final purchasing page.

All promo codes will work with this link, fans just have to submit the promo code they wish to use to purchase a ticket. Our promo code is VIKINGS21

For additional help call Graham David at 513-600-6557.

https://am.ticketmaster.com/mbs/corkykell

Our first home game is August 27 when the Vikings host the Griffin High Bears at Martin Stadium. Reserved seat season ticket packages are still on sale and good seats remain on the home side of the stadium. Season packages can be purchased Monday – Thursday afternoons from 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm and Fridays from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm. Season tickets are $60 for the 6 regular season home contests.

The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!