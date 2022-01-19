//UGA basketball falls to Vanderbilt

Share with friends











The University of Georgia men’s basketball team plays a competitive game against Vanderbilt in a back-and-forth match-up.

According to the UGA website, a back-and-forth contest took place on Saturday evening between the University of Georgia men’s basketball team against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Stegeman Coliseum. UGA fell short of securing a victory in a 73-66 defeat against the Commodores.

https://georgiadogs.com/news/2022/1/15/mens-basketball-georgia-falls-short-to-vanderbilt-73-66.aspx