//Vikings to kick off season with scrimmage vs. Eagles Landing Christian Academy

Release:

The Vikings have reached an agreement with the Eagles Landing Christian Academy Chargers for a pre-season scrimmage to kick off the 2021 football season. The Chargers are out of McDonough, GA and posted a record of 9-4 during the 2020 season.

The date of time of the scrimmage has been moved to Saturday, August 7, with a 5:00 PM kickoff. Tickets for this game are included in the season ticket packet. It was originally the August 13 scrimmage. Again the game has been moved to August 7 and kickoff is set for 5:00 pm at Martin Stadium. Stadium gates will open at 4:00 pm.

If you have season tickets, the ticket for this game is the first ticket in your packet and reads “scrimmage” as the opponent. If you are not a season ticket holder, individual game tickets for this game will be available at the gates for $7 each.

Reserved seat season ticket package are still on sale and good seats remain on the home side of stadium. Season packages can be purchased Monday – Thursday afternoons from 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm and Friday 9:00 am – 1:00 pm. Season tickets are $65 for the 7 home contests including the preseason scrimmage with Eagles Landing Christian Academy.

The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!