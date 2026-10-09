Carr Warns Georgians of Price Gouging, Scams Ahead of Hurricane Isaias

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ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr warns Georgians to watch for price gouging and scams related to Hurricane Isaias.

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ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is warning Georgians to be on the lookout for price gouging and scams related to Hurricane Isaias.

“In anticipation of Hurricane Isaias, we urge all Georgians to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families,” said Carr. “Unfortunately, criminals will take advantage of those impacted by severe weather, and our office stands ready to assist anyone who thinks they have encountered a scam. Unfair and deceptive business practices won’t be tolerated, and anyone artificially increasing costs on the backs of hardworking Georgians will be held accountable.”

Price Gouging

Governor Brian Kemp previously issued an Executive Order for Petroleum Supply Disruptions, which invoked the Price Gouging Statute and took effect on Sept. 29, 2026. In anticipation of Hurricane Isaias, Governor Kemp has also declared a State of Emergency, which took effect on Oct. 8, 2026.

Currently, the Price Gouging Statute is in effect as it pertains to goods and services necessary to support preparation, response, and recovery activities related to the State of Emergency, including motor fuel, diesel fuel and other petroleum products. While the State of Emergency remains in effect, businesses may not sell, or offer to sell at retail, any goods or services identified by the Governor at a price higher than the amount at which the goods or services were sold or offered for sale immediately before the declaration of the State of Emergency, except that price increases on goods or services are permitted if they accurately reflect an increase in the cost of new stock or the cost to transport it, plus the retailer’s average markup percentage applied during the 10 days immediately prior to the declaration of a State of Emergency.

Fraud

Know your rights under Georgia Law about increased protection for homeowners when entering into contracts with contractors following natural disasters. Read about storms and fraud.

Reporting Contacts and Other Resources

If you think you may have been the victim of a scam or price gouging, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 404-651-8600 or 1-800-869-1123 (toll-free in Georgia) or fill out the online complaint form.

If you believe a roofer or other contractor has committed insurance fraud, file a report with the Insurance Commissioner’s Office via its website or by calling 404-656-2070 or 1-800-656-2298.

If you have trouble contacting or receiving a timely response from your insurance company or if you have questions about your insurance policy, call 1-800-656-2298 or visit the Insurance Commissioner’s website.

Georgians are encouraged to keep up to date on the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency’s informational website on Hurricane Isaias.