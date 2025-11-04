//Georgia gas prices continue to decrease as oil production increases

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia’s average price for gas continues to drop slightly to $2.78 per gallon due to increased oil production from other countries.

Over the weekend of November 1–2, Georgians saw a slight drop in gas prices, a continuation of a downward trend that began earlier in the week. Thanks to increased oil production from countries like the U.S. and OPEC+, supply has outpaced demand, pushing crude prices lower and easing costs at the pump. As of Monday, Georgia’s average gas price is $2.78 per gallon, down 1 cent from last week, 13 cents from last month, and 16 cents from this time last year. Filling up a typical 15-gallon tank now costs about $41.70, roughly $3 less than a year ago.

” Every dollar saved at the pump gives Georgia commuters more control over their day, less stress, more miles, and a smoother ride to work,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Pump Prices Drop Nationally

As October wraps up, gas prices are lower than they were at the start of the month. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has dropped to $3.03, down from last week. According to the Energy Information Administration, gasoline demand increased from 8.45 million barrels a day last week to 8.92 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 216.7 million barrels to 210.7 million.

Electric:

The average cost of electricity at public EV charging stations rose by 2 cents last week, landing at 38 cents per kilowatt hour. To plan ahead, drivers can check charging prices along their route using AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner.

Regional Prices:

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah ($2.93), Macon ($2.82), and Atlanta ($2.80).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Dalton ($2.69), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.67), and Rome ($2.66).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.03 $3.03 $3.05 $3.15 $3.11 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.78 $2.78 $2.79 $2.91 $2.94 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash instead of using a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who use a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to minimize driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding can reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember, the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Video: Move Over For Me PSA

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day, up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.