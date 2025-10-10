//Georgia DOT to host PIOH for proposed I-285 express lanes project

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia DOT to host a Public Information Open House for the proposed I-285 Eastside Express Lanes project.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is hosting a series of Public Information Open House (PIOHs) events and has published an online Virtual Meeting Room (VMR) to the project website for the proposed I-285 Eastside Express Lanes project (P.I. No. 0013914) in DeKalb County. The express lanes project proposes to improve mobility, provide more reliable travel times, and to enhance transit operations along the corridor.

Earlier iterations of the project envisioned one, buffer-separated express lane in each direction. As part of the ongoing efforts to deliver the most effective infrastructure improvements in the state, Georgia DOT announced in June 2021 a change to the Public-Private Partnership (P3) delivery model of all express lanes on I-285. The revised approach expands the project scope for the I-285 Eastside Express Lanes and shifts many of the financial obligations of the I-285 Express Lanes projects from the State to the private sector partner(s). This means that a private-sector partner would design, construct, finance, operate, and maintain the express lanes in exchange for future toll revenue.

This proposed I-285 Eastside Express Lanes project now focuses on adding two, optional, barrier-separated express lanes in each direction on I-285 generally from Henderson Road to Rainbow Drive, just south of the I-20 interchange. The public is invited to attend one of the PIOHs to learn more about the project and provide feedback about potential improvements. There will be no formal presentation.

October 21, 2025:

Exchange Park Gym

2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur, GA 30034

4 to 7 p.m.

October 23, 2025:

DoubleTree Hotel

4156 LaVista Rd., Atlanta, GA 30084

4 to 7 p.m.

November 6, 2025:

Clarkston First Baptist Church Gym

3999 Church St., Clarkson, GA 30021

4 to 7 p.m.

The purpose of these in-person PIOH events and online opportunities is to allow the public to review the proposed project preliminary concept design, as well as provide comments on the express lanes project.

All information presented at these in-person events will also be available online in a Virtual Meeting Room accessed at http://i285eastsideexspresslanes-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.

There are several ways the public can submit comments:

Lease a written comment or speak with a court reporter at one of the PIOH events on 10/21, 10/23, or 11/6. Complete the online comment survey located on the project website at: https://i285eastsideexpresslanes-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/ Email your comments to EastsideExpressLanes@dot.ga.gov Call the project hotline at (678) 247-8225 and leave a message with your comments Mail written comments to the following address:

Georgia Department of Transportation

Attention: Amber Phillips, State Environmental Administrator

600 West Peachtree Street – 16th Floor Atlanta, GA 30308

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Information: The meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Accommodations for people with disabilities can be arranged with advanced notice by contacting the project team at EastsideExpressLanes@dot.ga.gov or (678) 247-8225.

The proposed express lanes projects on I-285 will create mobility choices for users, improve existing transit operations, offer new, rapid transit opportunities, and provide transportation improvements and enhance safety. The express lanes will be integral to the Georgia Express Lanes network for more connected regional mobility, offering reliable trip times for motorists and transit users