//DPH begins administering COVID-19 vaccines ahead of respiratory season

ATLANTA – The Department of Public Health begins administering the COVID-19 vaccines ahead of respiratory season.

Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approval of last month’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendations, the Georgia Department of Public Health has begun administering COVID-19 vaccinations at health departments throughout Georgia based on current vaccine supply. Health departments have additionally placed orders and anticipate receiving new shipments by the first of next week, including vaccines covered by the federal Vaccine for Children Program (VFC) and the adult vaccination program, also known as the 317 program. Call your local health department to be sure they have vaccine in stock before going for a COVID vaccination or other immunization. COVID-19 shots will also be available at certain pharmacy chain stores in the private sector.

While no prescription is required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, health department nurses or other providers will counsel patients on the risk-benefit of the vaccine based not only on age but other health conditions or considerations an individual may have. This practice of informed consent is in compliance with the updated CDC guidance on the use of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Most major insurance companies cover the cost of COVID vaccination, but individuals should check with their insurer about coverage in their plans. The COVID-19 vaccine currently is covered by federal programs such as Medicare and Medicaid. For individuals without health insurance, please contact your local health department for assistance in receiving a vaccine at the health department.

For more information about the 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine, please log onto: https://www.cdc.gov/covid/vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html