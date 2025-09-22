//Georgia’s average gas price increases slightly

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The average gas price in Georgia has increased slightly with drivers paying $2.90 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

The Georgia gas price average ticked up by one cent this week, showing only a minimal change at the pump. Georgians now pay an average price of $2.90 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which can change overnight. As of Monday, the state’s average is unchanged from last month and sits 4 cents below where it stood this time last year. For Georgia drivers, filling up a standard 15-gallon tank now costs approximately $43.50, nearly $1.00 less than it did a year ago.

“Gas prices in Georgia have edged up just a bit,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “With crude oil prices holding firm and travel demand easing, we’re seeing only minor fluctuations at the pump.”

Nationally: Woes at the Pump for West Coast Drivers

Since last Monday, the national average gas price has increased by 1 cent, reaching $3.18, and may fluctuate overnight. Pacific Northwest drivers, who already pay some of the highest gas prices in the country, saw their state averages surge this past week. A pipeline outage caused a spike in fuel prices in Oregon and Washington. Although West Coast drivers are feeling the pain at the pump, prices remain relatively low in the Plains and the South.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), WTI fell 47 cents to settle at $64.05 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories decreased by 9.3 million barrels from the previous week. At 415.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 5% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Electric:

Meanwhile, the national average cost of electricity at public EV charging stations held steady at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour this past week. Drivers can locate charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

Regional Prices:

Atlanta ($2.91)

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah ($3.02), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.95), and Macon ($2.93).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.82), Valdosta ($2.81), and Rome ($2.79).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.18 $3.18 $3.17 $3.13 $3.21 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.90 $2.91 $2.89 $2.90 $2.94 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash instead of using a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who use a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to minimize driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding can reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember, the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day, up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.