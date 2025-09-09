//GBI arrests city clerk in ongoing corruption investigation

Share with friends

PEARSON – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrests a city clerk in an ongoing corruption investigation involving the Mayor of Pearson.

Release:

UPDATE – September 8, 2025:

The GBI has arrested Pearson City Clerk Patricia Ballard, age 67, of Pearson, Atkinson County, Georgia, with the following felony charges:

· Conspiracy to Commit a Crime

· Conspiracy to Defraud State or Political Subdivision

· Theft by Taking

· Offenses Involving Public Records, Documents, and Other Items

· Violation of Oath by a Public Officer

· False Statements and Writings

Ballard was taken into custody without incident at Pearson City Hall. She was booked into the Atkinson County Jail.

This arrest is a continuation of the investigation that previously led to the arrest of Pearson Mayor Robert “Buster” Johnson, following a request from the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office to investigate fraudulent activity within the Pearson city government.

This investigation is active and ongoing. More arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

ORIGINAL RELEASE – February 6, 2025:

The GBI has arrested and charged Pearson Mayor Robert “Buster” Johnson, age 49, of Pearson, Atkinson County, GA, with the following charges:

Criminal Attempt to Commit Hindering or Apprehension or Punishment of Criminal

3 counts of Influencing Witnesses

Criminal Solicitation to Commit False Statements and Writings

Criminal Solicitation to Commit False Official Certificates or Writings by Officers or Employees of a State and Political Subdivision

2 counts of False Statements and Writings

Criminal Attempt to Commit Theft by Taking

Conspiracy in Restraint of Free and Open Competition

4 counts of Conspiracy to Defraud State and Political Subdivision

Theft by Deception

3 counts of Bribery

2 counts of Theft by Taking

Fraud, Forgery, and Theft in Connection with Registration of Title to Land

Filing False Documents

4 counts of Violation of Oath of Office by Public Officer

The investigation began when the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office received complaints of Mayor Johnson participating in fraudulent activities. The District Attorney subsequently requested the GBI to look into these allegations. During the investigation, agents uncovered a scheme to have an incarcerated person released from jail through fraudulent documentation, obtaining kickbacks from city contracts, theft of municipal land, and bribery of city employees.

Johnson was booked into the Atkinson County Jail and is currently being housed in Coffee County.

This investigation is active and ongoing. More arrests are expected. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.