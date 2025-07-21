//GaDOE issues statement on pending release of some federal funds

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods issues a statement on the pending release of some federal funds.

Release:

Reports are coming in that the U.S. Department of Education will be announcing the release of federal funds for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program (Title IV-B) on Monday. State School Superintendent Richard Woods’ statement is below:

“I appreciate the U.S. Department of Education taking a step toward releasing federal education funds to Georgia’s districts, schools, and students by releasing funds for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program. These funds are essential to supporting afterschool and summer learning programs that Georgia families rely on.

At the same time, I urge the Department to release the remaining funds without delay. As I shared earlier this summer, I believe strongly in fiscal responsibility, which means both evaluating spending and releasing funds already approved by Congress and signed into law by President Trump.

Georgia has consistently demonstrated that we’re good stewards of federal education dollars, directing them where they’re most needed to support student learning. With a new school year about to begin, it’s critical that all approved funds are made available to ensure students start strong and educators have the support they need.”