//Former Georgia deputy arrested in use of force investigation

GREENSBORO – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former Georgia deputy in a use of force investigation.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Robert Allen Kline, age 51, of Lexington, Georgia, with Aggravated Assault and Violation of Oath of Office. Kline is a former Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

On Monday, July 7, 2025, at about 9:00 a.m., the Greene County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with a use of force investigation after they learned a Greene County Deputy tased a person in handcuffs. The preliminary investigation revealed that on Sunday, July 6, at about 12:00 a.m., Greene County deputies responded to a wreck and arrested a person for driving under the influence. After the arrest, Kline, while employed as a deputy for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, tased the man while he was handcuffed.

Kline was arrested on July 9, 2025, and booked into the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s office for prosecution.