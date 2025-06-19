//Georgia DOT appoints new Deputy Commissioner

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation announces the appointment of the new Deputy Commissioner.

Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) Commissioner Russell R. McMurry, P.E., has appointed Andrew Heath, P.E., Deputy Commissioner of the Department effective June 1, 2025. In his new role, Heath provides leadership to over half of GDOT’s 4,000 employees responsible for the 10th largest transportation network in the U.S., and an operational budget exceeding $4 billion.



“Throughout his 17-year career at the Department, Andrew has consistently excelled and demonstrates passion and dedication for improving transportation in the state,” said McMurry. “His vast knowledge, expertise, and effective leadership will be an asset as we continue the work of building and maintaining an innovative, efficient and safe transportation network for the people and businesses of Georgia.”



Heath began his career with Georgia DOT in 2008 as a Transportation Planner within the Office of Planning, where he was instrumental in establishing the Transportation Investment Act (TIA) program, which provides funding for infrastructure projects through a voter-approved one-cent sales tax. In 2015, he was named State Traffic Engineer and was responsible for managing the Transportation Management Center, Freeway Operations and Incident Management, Arterial Management, and safety programs on a statewide basis. Heath was promoted again in 2021 to Deputy Chief Engineer over the Divisions of Engineering, Intermodal, and Operations. In this role, he managed a broad range of responsibilities across project preconstruction and roadway operations, transit, rail, and aviation.



“It is a privilege to serve the people of Georgia by working to improve transportation in our state,” said Heath. “As Deputy Commissioner, I am deeply committed to the safety of the state’s citizens. Even one death on our roadways is unacceptable, and I will work tirelessly alongside Commissioner McMurry to deliver on the Department’s mission of safety and mobility for everyone in Georgia.”



Andrew Heath holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in civil engineering from Auburn University and is a licensed professional engineer in the state of Georgia. In 2018, he was a finalist for the AASHTO Vanguard Award. And in 2022, he was named the ITE Georgia Transportation Professional of the Year.

Heath replaces Bradford Saxon, P.E., as Deputy Commissioner, who retired from the Department at the end of May.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.