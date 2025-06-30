//GBI investigates death of a Georgia inmate

Share with friends

SAVANNAH – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a 45-year-old inmate that was found unresponsive.

Release:

At the request of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of Adam Lewis Varnedoe, age 45, of Savannah, GA, who was an inmate in the Chatham County Jail.

On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at about 11:50 a.m., the GBI was requested by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office in reference to an unresponsive inmate. Varnedoe was discovered unresponsive in his cell at about 10:45 a.m. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and Varnedoe was pronounced dead at the jail.

Varnedoe’s body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler for an autopsy.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.