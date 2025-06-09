//DPH confirms additional GA measles case

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health confirms a secondary case of measles in an unvaccinated Georgia resident.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed a secondary case of measles in an unvaccinated metro Atlanta resident. This individual is a family member of the person with measles, acquired outside the country, who was confirmed in May.

Individuals who may have been exposed to either of these persons have been given the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine or antibodies to help reduce the risk of developing measles and are being monitored for symptoms. Currently, no new cases of measles have been reported outside of this family.

The MMR vaccine is safe and effective. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that children receive their first dose of MMR vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age and a second dose between 4 and 6 years of age. More than 95% of the people who receive a single dose of MMR will develop immunity to all three viruses. A second dose boosts immunity, typically enhancing protection to 98%.

This is the fifth reported case of measles in Georgia in 2025. In 2024, there were six reported cases of measles in the state.

For more information about measles, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/epidemiology/acute-disease-epidemiology/vaccine-preventable-diseases/measles or https://www.cdc.gov/measles/index.html.