//Georgia average gas price increases to $2.92

ATLANTA – The average gas price in Georgia has increased to $2.92 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

The Georgia gas price average increased at the pumps compared to a week ago. Georgians now pay an average price of $2.92 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which can change overnight. Monday’s state average is 4 cents higher than a week ago, 1 cent lower than a month ago, and 46 cents lower than last year. It costs drivers an average of $43.80 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Georgians are paying almost $7.00 less to fill up at the pump than a year ago.

“Nationwide, a surge in gas demand coupled with the climbing cost of crude oil has pushed prices higher at the pumps,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The slump in crude oil costs kept the customary surge in spring gas prices at bay, but now, we find ourselves amid this anticipated increase as the Memorial Day weekend approaches.”

Nationally:

Gas Prices Begin Seasonal Climb

Since last Monday, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 4 cents to $3.17, subject to change overnight. Gas prices are creeping back up just in time for the busy summer driving season, as crude oil prices rise and demand increases.

Typically, the seasonal increase in gas prices starts earlier in the spring, but lower crude oil prices so far this year have kept that from happening. Now, we’re starting to settle into a more typical pattern. Despite the upward trend, drivers are paying about 40 cents less compared to last year, which is good news for the record 39.4 million Americans expected to take road trips over Memorial Day weekend.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased from 8.71 million barrels a day last week to 8.79 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 225.7 million barrels to 224.7 million barrels.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell 52 cents to settle at $63.15 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 4 million barrels from the previous week. At 441.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Electric:

Meanwhile, the national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 36 cents. Drivers can find electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

Regional Prices:

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah ($2.99), Athens ($2.95), and Atlanta ($2.94).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.83), Rome ($2.82), and Warner Robins ($2.79).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.17 $3.18 $3.13 $3.16 $3.59 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.92 $2.92 $2.88 $2.93 $3.38 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash instead of using a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who use a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to minimize driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 miles per hour. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding can reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember, the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day, up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.