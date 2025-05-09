//Five GA Small Business ROCK STARS receive recognition during Small Business Week

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The GDEcD announces the five 2025 Small Business ROCK STARS that are being recognized during Georgia Small Business Week 2025.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) announced its five 2025 Small Business ROCK STARS as part of the state’s celebration of Georgia Small Business Week 2025, recognized May 4-10, 2025. Governor Brian P. Kemp, an entrepreneur and small businessman himself, issued a proclamation emphasizing the importance of small businesses across the state, available here.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Georgia’s economy, providing jobs for their employees and vital goods and services for their communities,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “As the owners and operators of small businesses ourselves, First Lady Marty Kemp and I know how hard these job creators work to provide for their families and give back to their neighbors. Thank you to this year’s Small Business ROCK STARS and the thousands of small businesses creating jobs for hardworking Georgians in every corner of the state!”

The 2025 Small Business ROCK STARS are:

“Whether a company supports 10 jobs or 10,000 jobs in the state, every job creator contributes to Georgia’s unique industry mix,” said Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Small businesses are as diverse as the communities that they are part of, from carpet manufacturers in north Georgia to agribusinesses in the heart of our state. Thank you to the economic developers, small business resource centers, and many partners who support Georgia’s small business community.”

The Georgia Department of Economic Development, in partnership with the Georgia Economic Developers Association, established the Small Business ROCK STAR awards as a way to recognize and commend the innovations, community engagement, and positive impact of the state’s small businesses. This year’s winners have fewer than 300 full-time employees, are involved in charitable organizations in their communities, and were founded in the State of Georgia.

“Economic development is as much about supporting existing, local industry as it is about attracting new investments,” said GEDA President and CEO Grant Cagle. “Small Business ROCK STARS is an opportunity for Georgia to celebrate the businesses that are growing with our communities, and we are excited to welcome five new Small Business ROCK STARS to our existing cohort.”

For additional information about Georgia’s Small Business ROCK STAR awards, visit georgia.org/rockstars.

About GDEcD

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is the state’s sales and marketing arm. It is Georgia’s lead agency for attracting new business investment, encouraging the expansion of existing industry and small businesses, and locating new markets for Georgia products. As the state’s official destination marketing organization, it drives traveler visitation and promotes the state as a location for film and digital entertainment projects. GDEcD is responsible for planning and mobilizing state resources for economic development, fostering innovation and the arts to drive opportunity from the mountains to the coast.

About GEDA

The Georgia Economic Developers Association is a nonprofit association of professionals, volunteers, and supporters. The association provides networking and professional development opportunities for its members and supports public policies that promote quality job creation and sustainable economic development throughout the state. For more information, visit www.geda.org.