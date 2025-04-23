//Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The average gas price for regular unleaded gasoline for Georgia has decreased with drivers paying $2.92 per gallon.

The Georgia gas price average continues to roll downhill at the pumps compared to a week ago. Georgians now pay an average price of $2.92 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which can change overnight. Monday’s state average is 6 cents lower than a week ago, 2 cents higher than a month ago, and 51 cents lower than last year. It costs drivers an average of $43.80 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Georgians are paying almost $8.00 less to fill up at the pump than a year ago.

“Lately, oil prices have taken a dive, presumably swayed by uncertainty about the economy and worries about a recession sneaking up on us,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Because of this, demand is down, and we have not seen crude oil prices this low in several years. If we continue this trend, we could keep seeing pump prices drop as we roll into summer.”

Nationally:

Gas Prices Unseasonal Slide Downward

Since last Monday, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 3 cents to $3.15, subject to change overnight. Soft demand is fueling this downward trend, and with crude as low as it’s been in a few years, drivers may continue to see lower pump prices as summer approaches.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased slightly from 8.42 barrels a day last week to 8.46. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 236.0 million barrels to 234.0 million barrels. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.4 million barrels per day.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose $1.14 to settle at $62.47 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 0.5 million barrels from the previous week. At 442.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Electric:

Meanwhile, the national average per kilowatt-hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained at 34 cents today. Drivers can find electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

Regional Prices:

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Athens-Atlanta ($2.97), Savannah ($2.96), and Macon ($2.92).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Dalton ($2.80), Augusta-Aiken ($2.77), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.76).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.15 $3.15 $3.18 $3.12 $3.67 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.92 $2.93 $2.98 $2.90 $3.43 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash instead of using a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who use a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to minimize driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 miles per hour. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding can reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember, the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day, up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.