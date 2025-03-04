//Two GA men arrested in separate sexual exploitation of children investigations

Share with friends

MONROE – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested two Georgia men in separate investigations for sexual exploitation of children.

Release:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit arrested two Walton County men for sexual exploitation of children in two separate investigations. Both investigations were initiated from information received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

In October 2024, the GBI CEACC Unit initiated an investigation into the online activity of William Grady Scott, age 26, of Loganville, Georgia. The investigation led to a search warrant of his home and his subsequent arrest on February 26, 2025. Scott was found to be distributing child sexual abuse material over the internet using a messaging platform. Scott was charged with 3 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

Also in October 2024, the GBI CEACC Unit initiated an investigation into the online activity of Samuel Berkovich, age 18, of Monroe, Georgia. The investigation led to a search warrant of his home and his subsequent arrest on February 27, 2025. Berkovich was found to be distributing child sexual abuse material over the internet using multiple social media platforms. Berkovich was charged with 3 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office assisted in both of these investigation.

Both men were booked at the Walton County Jail.

These investigations are part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.